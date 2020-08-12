Joe Biden Choice Of Woman As Vice President Could Insult Men, President Trump Says

With presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bide poised to name a woman as a running make, President Trump on Tuesday attempted to stir up opposition, suggesting men might be insulted by the selection.

Biden’s choice will become only the second time a woman has been in the No. 2 slot on the presidential ticket: Geraldine Ferraro served as Walter Mondale’s running mate during his failed 1984 run.

Trump told Fox Sports Radio Biden had “roped himself into” selecting a woman. Most of the interview centered on sports, with Trump saying the college football season should go forward and taking swipes at the NBA as “nasty.”

Trump said Biden made a mistake by announcing early in the campaign he would choose a woman as his running mate.

“Some people would say that men are insulted by that, and some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know,” Trump said.

In the end, he said he doesn’t think it will make a difference.

“People don’t vote for the vice president. They really don’t,” Trump said, adding, you could pick George Washington or Abraham Lincoln “coming back from the dead. … In the end, I don’t think it would matter.”

Observers have said Biden’s selection could be a decisive factor given his age and the current political climate. Pressure was building for him to choose a Black woman to try to quell the unrest sweeping the nation.

Biden was expected to announce his choice by midweek. His top three contenders were believed to be Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and former national security adviser and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice.