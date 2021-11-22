Joe Biden is ‘angry’ about the acquittal verdict, but he urges the United States to remain calm as unrest erupts, according to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Protesters smashed windows and threw objects at police in Portland, Oregon, as the US braced for unrest following the acquittal.

President Joe Biden expressed his “anguish and concern” over Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, but urged calm ahead of overnight protests.

During protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, Mr. Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two men and injured a third.

Prosecutors called the teen, who was 17 at the time, a “wannabe soldier” who set out to cause trouble, but his lawyers insisted he acted in self-defense and claimed he was “ambushed.”

In a case that has polarised America, Mr Rittenhouse was charged with murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, but he was acquitted of all charges by a jury on Friday after a closely watched and often contentious televised trial.

Last night, police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot as protesters took to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with the outcome.

Around 200 protesters reportedly broke windows, threw objects at police, and discussed torching the Justice Center, with Portland sheriffs condemning the “violent, destructive behavior by a significant portion of the crowd.”

Demonstrations were also held in Chicago and New York.

On the courthouse steps in Kenosha, people who were divided by the decision could be seen shouting at each other.

When reporters asked Mr. Biden about the acquittal shortly after the jury’s decision, he said he had only just heard the news and that he “stands by” the jury’s decision.

The jury system works, and we must follow it.”

He later issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the trial’s outcome but urging Americans to “express their views peacefully.”

“While many Americans, including myself, will be angry and concerned about the Kenosha verdict, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” he said.

He acknowledged that “we won’t be able to heal our country’s wounds overnight,” but vowed to “bring Americans together.”

“I urge everyone to express their opinions peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,” he said, adding that “violence and property destruction have no place in our democracy.”

He also stated that he has offered support to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and that the White House will provide “any assistance necessary to ensure public safety.”

