Joe Biden vows to salvage U.S. from “darkness” at 2020 DNC

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, portraying the nation as being in a “season of darkness,” while offering his remedies to rebuild it.

Though his actual name was never spoken, attacks on “this president,” “the current president,” or “the current occupant of the office” were omnipresent throughout Biden’s 25-minute acceptance speech.

Almost from the beginning, Biden directly took aim at his rival in the upcoming election, saying “the current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division.”

“If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness,” Biden said from the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, pledging that while he is a Democratic candidate, he will be an American president, and he will work as hard for those who don’t support him as he will for those who do.

Biden, 77, who is running for the White House for the third time in his political career that has lasted for almost a half century, highlighted “four historic crises” facing the United States: the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 5.5 million people and claimed over 170,000 lives in the country, the national economy that is reeling from the worst recession since the Great Depression, sweeping protests across the nation for racial justice following the death of African American man George Floyd by police brutality, and the rapidly worsening climate change.