Joe Biden warns that Russia may invade Ukraine, but that Vladimir Putin will face a “heavy price.”

Joe Biden warns that Russia could invade Ukraine, but that Vladimir Putin would pay a “heavy price” for doing so.

Russian officials have denied any plans to invade, but Ukrainian intelligence indicates that Moscow has dispatched nearly 127,000 troops to the border area.

US President Joe Biden has stated that he expects Russia to “move in” on Ukraine, but has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that any aggression will be met with “severe consequences.”

“My guess is he will move in,” Mr Biden said about Mr Putin during a two-hour press conference at the White House.

“Something must be done.”

However, Mr Biden raised concerns about how the US and Nato allies would react if Russia did so, implying that a “minor incursion” would be cheaper.

“Russia will be held accountable if it invades – and it depends on what it does,” Mr Biden said during a press conference to commemorate his first year in office.

It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we have to fight over what to do and what not to do, and so on.

“However, if they do what they’re capable of, it’ll be a disaster for Russia if they invade Ukraine further.”

He later clarified that he was referring to a non-military action, such as a cyberattack, that would trigger a similar reciprocal response, and that if Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border and killed Ukrainian fighters, “that changes everything.”

According to press secretary Jen Psaki, the White House rushed to clarify Mr. Biden’s remarks after the conference, saying that Russian troops crossing the border into Ukraine would be a “renewed invasion” that would be met with “a swift, severe, severe, and united response” from the US and its allies.

Russia’s cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, on the other hand, will be met with “a decisive, reciprocal, and united response,” she stated.

Mr. Biden, who met with Mr. Putin twice last month, said during the press conference that he has made it clear to his counterpart that Russia will face severe sanctions.

Still, he believes Mr Putin’s decision will be determined by “which side of the bed” he wakes up on.

Mr Biden warned, “He’s never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves, number one.”

“It’s not all fair.

