Joe Biden’s doddering, dopey ineptitude has put the world in jeopardy.

The planet is now in danger due to Joe Biden’s doddering, dopey ineptitude.

Just when Nato needs a united front against 127,000 Russian troops threatening to storm into Ukraine’s sovereign territory, the US President effectively tells them that a small invasion is acceptable.

That is exactly what Vladimir Putin desires.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and we end up fighting about what to do,” Sleepy Joe said on live television.

It’s no surprise that his stunned aides and leaders, including Boris Johnson, scrambled to “clarify” that any invasion would be met with a harsh retaliation.

Because he enjoys the sound of his own voice, Biden is a liability, blurting out random thoughts.

In addition, he has a track record of being completely unconcerned about international events.

He was eager to abandon the South Vietnamese in the 1970s.

Last year, he rushed out of Afghanistan, leaving the country to starve under Taliban rule.

He was elected solely because he wasn’t Donald Trump, who was obnoxious and divisive.

Buyers’ remorse affects millions of people.

Putin, on the other hand, is ecstatic.

WHATEVER THE TORY PLANS TO DO ABOUT THE COST OF LIVING, THEY MUST ANNOUNCE IT IMMEDIATELY.

Food and fuel prices have skyrocketed, putting a strain on working people right now.

Then there’ll be the energy bills, as well as the ill-timed tax increase in April.

Labour has unveiled their plan, which includes a windfall tax on energy companies and a VAT cut.

Yes, it’s easier to say in opposition than it is to put into practice in office, but it’s still true.

In the meantime, the Treasury is speculating, but nothing is set in stone.

They need to put an end to the coma.

Reduce the VAT and green levies.

..

Whatever it is, make it happen.

Before our costs skyrocket — and Tory polling hits new lows.

WE’RE a little perplexed.

After Christian Wakeford’s Tory to Labour defection, everyone knows a by-election should be held.

Why is he, along with Keir Starmer, refusing to take one?

Wakeford supported a bill in 2020 that would give voters that same right if their MP switched parties.

With the Tories’ poll numbers plummeting, Labour could easily win the election.

Why can’t Wakeford’s 2019 Tory voters weigh in on his opportunism, or Labour voters, who are now stuck with an MP they vilified as a wicked Tory when he was swearing at them?

The law should be amended.

Allow voters to cast a veto over a renegade.

