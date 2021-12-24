Joe Biden’s reaction to the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme was interesting.

During a Christmas NORAD Santa tracker phone call, Joe Biden said, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Is the President, on the other hand, even aware of the viral phrase?

Biden seemed oblivious to the meaning of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” after being duped by a child’s father during a Christmas call with the President and First Lady.

On the phone, Biden wished the father a happy holiday season, to which Jerad replied, “I hope you guys have a happy holiday season as well and Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Let’s Go Brandon, I agree,” the president replies inadvertently.

The phrase is a reference to a popular NASCAR racer video.

There will be more to come…

