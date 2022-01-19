Joe Biden’s speech is today, Wednesday, January 19th, at what time?

What time does Joe Biden’s speech take place today, January 19th?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is holding a press conference today, just one day before his one-year inauguration anniversary.

The conference takes place on the same day that the White House launches a new website offering free Covid tests.

President Joe Biden is holding an extended solo press conference in the East Room of The White House for the tenth time since taking office, in front of 30 reporters.

The press conference is scheduled for January 19 at 4 p.m. ET, and it comes as his approval ratings have dropped to 44% from 60% when he took office.

The president’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal caused a drop in support, which hasn’t recovered since.

According to the CDC website, the Covid-19 Omicron variant now accounts for 73 percent of cases.

“The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, announcing Biden’s press conference on January 19.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise, Biden is expected to address fears that Moscow will invade their Ukrainian neighbor.

Biden is likely to be questioned about the US’s plans to help if a war breaks out.

Admiral Sir Tony Radaki, the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff, said Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine’s border demonstrates “the significance of the worst scenarios in terms of a full-scale invasion on a scale not seen in Europe since the Second World War.”

The White House has warned Russia that, while diplomatic solutions are being considered, they are prepared to take more drastic measures if necessary.

During his press conference, Biden is expected to elaborate on what those actions might be.

Other major concerns that the president will address include inflation, which increased by 7% in December and is expected to continue rising.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed inflation to its highest level in 39 years, affecting the cost of cars, rent, and food.

Biden is expected to answer questions about his handling of the Omicron case surge, as well as his Build Back Better agenda, which has yet to be passed by Congress.

The Build Back Better agenda would provide a social safety net for children and seniors, more middle-class jobs, reduce climate change, and raise taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

The thing is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.