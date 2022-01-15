Joe Rogan claims that the COVID-19 and vaccine debate on his podcast made him “look stupid.”

Joe Rogan has a successful career and a podcast, but he doesn’t have a lab.

He hasn’t done his “COVID-19 research,” so no.

But he’s a Googler, and he claims to have done a lot of research on COVID-19.

And it caught up with him on his podcast this week when Josh Szeps, a broadcaster, stopped by and the two talked about the pandemic and vaccines.

Rogan was made to look silly by Szeps.

Let’s give credit to UFC commentator and former Fear Factor host Dana White before the Rogan acolytes rush to his defense.

He even admitted to Szeps making him “look dumb” on Twitter.

So, how did Joe come across in this one looking so bad?

It all began with a conversation between Rogan and Szeps about vaccines, which led to Rogan reading about vaccines causing “adverse risk” of myocarditis in children aged 12 to 17.

That’s when Szeps chimed in with the fact that if that age group got COVID-19, they had a much higher risk of myocarditis.

“I don’t believe that,” Rogan stated emphatically.

Szeps, on the other hand, refused to back down.

“No, no, no,” Rogan stated emphatically.

“That people who contract COVID as children have a higher risk of myocarditis than people who get the vaccine.”

That’s when Rogan “did his homework,” as he put it, and Googled it.

And while Szeps was sitting there, he pulled up a New Scientist article that corroborated Szeps’ claims.

As they scanned through the article, Rogan inquired, “Is this with children?”

“12-to-17 times more likely to develop myocarditis within three months of contracting COVID at a rate of 450 cases per million infections,” he read aloud from the article.

In the same time period, 67 cases of myocarditis per million were reported following their second Pfizer dose.”

According to Szeps, this means that young people are eight times more likely to get myocarditis from COVID than from the vaccine.

Rogan responded by calling the exchange “cringey” in a follow-up tweet.

Especially for him, because it comes just days after hundreds of doctors and medical experts sent an…

