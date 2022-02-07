Joe Rogan receives a (dollar)100 million offer from a Trump-linked website just days after apologizing for using the N-word and other racial slurs, according to reports.

Joe Rogan receives a (dollar)100 million offer from a Trump-affiliated website just days after apologizing for using the N-word and racial slurs, according to reports.

Joe Rogan spent part of his Saturday apologizing for using the N-word multiple times in previous podcasts and comparing a Black neighborhood to “Planet of the Apes.”

Rumble Inc., a video-based site that has a streaming deal with former President Donald Trump and is attempting to position itself as a YouTube competitor, spent Monday letting the world know that Rogan is someone it wants on its platform, according to reports.

And, forget about Rogan’s multi-year, (dollar)100-million-dollar contract with Spotfiy; according to reports, Rumble is willing to put its money where its mouth is and pay him (dollar)100 million over four years for his shows.

“Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in their desire for real conversation,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote on Rumble’s Twitter page on Monday.

“How about for 100 million dollars over four years, you bring all of your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship?”

While Spotify is said to have quietly removed more than 70 episodes as a result of the incident, Rumble is extending an open invitation.

According to a Yahoo Finance report, when asked about the offer, Rogan did not respond.

But, in the end, it might be a relief for Spotify if they were able to work out a sports-style sign-and-trade deal… or something… because Rogan and Spotify have had a rough couple of weeks.

The real controversy started when Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” was used to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

Nearly 300 doctors, medical educators, and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify in January, requesting that Rogan’s podcast be removed because it spreads misinformation about COVID-19 and coronavirus vaccines.

Following that, Neil Young protested by removing his music from the stage.

“I’m doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines,” Young wrote at the time.

“I am doing this because Spotify is…” wrote Joni Mitchell on her website.

Latest News from Infosurhoy