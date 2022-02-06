Joe Rogan’s seven most shocking moments include his use of the N-word 22 times, Elon Musk smoking marijuana, and the anti-vax Covid row.

Joe Rogan’s seven most shocking moments, including his use of the N-word 22 times, Elon Musk smoking marijuana, and the anti-vax Covid row

JOE ROgan has had a variety of jobs over the years, but his most well-known is his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In 2020, Spotify paid an estimated (dollar)100 million for the exclusive rights to the talk show.

Joe Rogan’s show, in which he discusses a variety of topics with guests, has gotten him into a lot of trouble over the years.

We examine some of his most contentious issues.

After a compilation video surfaced online showing Rogan repeatedly using the n-word in early episodes of his show, he issued an apology.

India Arie, a Grammy-winning singer who first shared the compilation video on Instagram, condemned Rogan’s use of the slur and stated that she would remove her music from Spotify as a protest.

“He shouldn’t even be saying it.”

Under no circumstances should you say it.

Say nothing.

That is my point of view.

Arie explained, “I’ve always stood there.”

Rogan responded by apologizing “deeply” and calling his previous use of the word “shameful.”

Many of the clips, he claimed, had been “taken out of context of twelve years of conversations on my podcast.”

Rogan was chastised for using racist language when referring to a black neighborhood, which was linked to his use of racial slurs.

In video footage showing Rogan’s use of racist language, he is seen talking about going to see Planet of the Apes with two friends in Philadelphia.

Rogan can be heard saying, “We got out, and it was like we were in Africa, like we were in Planet of the Apes,” as he recounts the story of how the cab driver dropped them off in a black neighborhood.

After the backlash, Rogan apologized and said he had deleted the podcast episode, calling the comment “idiotic.”

He defended himself by claiming that he wasn’t trying to offend anyone, but rather to entertain them.

Rogan stated in April 2021 that young and healthy people should not receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which drew criticism from White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused him of making false statements about the vaccine.

Following the backlash, Rogan apologized, calling himself a “moron” and “not a trusted source of information.”

After testing positive for the coronavirus on September 1 of last year, Rogan found himself in hot water when he described what he was doing to beat it.

Health professionals were particularly critical of his use of ivermectin to ostensibly treat Covid.

Ivermectin is a type of insecticide that is used to prevent the spread of

