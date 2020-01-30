Joe Willock expects to earn Arsenal regular starting spot with pal Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is eyeing a first team role at Arsenal alongside fellow academy graduate Joe Willock

Joe Willock is thrilled his best mate Eddie Nketiah is back at Arsenal and desperate for them both to make it under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah scored his first goal for the Gunners in eight months in Monday night’s FA Cup fourth round win at Bournemouth after being recalled from his loan at Leeds, while Willock starred in midfield.

Both 20, the homegrown pair are determined to make their mark together in a growing band of brothers being nurtured from the Arsenal Academy.

Willock said: “Eddie’s probably one of my closest friends, to play with him on a big stage like this is amazing.

“We’ve been through so many tribulations together and we’ve always tried to keep each other’s heads up. To see him score is like me scoring, I’m so happy for him. I’m buzzing.

“Can we establish ourselves now? It’s not impossible you know. We’re all thriving, we’ve all got good ability and we’re all hungry to work hard and try to play.

“I feel like eventually it will happen, hopefully it will.”

Willock and Nketiah’s careers are inextricably linked. Both grew up in the Arsenal youth system, with Willock joining before his fifth birthday and Nketiah after his release by Chelsea for being too small.

Nketiah made his debut as a substitute coming on for Willock in a 4-2 away win against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in September 2017.

And Willock scored his first senior goal with Nketiah alongside him in a November 2018 away win over Vorskla Poltava in the same competition.

The pair have also played England youth football together and have dreams of one day making an impact for the seniors.

Nketiah, who used to idolise Ronaldinho as a boy and once picked Willock as the team-mate with the best sense of humour at the club, has long been tipped for the top.

He scored 28 goals in his first season as a scholar but was recalled from Leeds after scoring just three times in 17 appearances, though only two of them were starts.

Now he’s set for a run of games at Arsenal after rejecting the chance to go back out on loan for the rest of the season.

Willock said: “I don’t know what went on there but Eddie’s a brilliant player and a very close friend of mine. I believe in him and I feel like he can show the Arsenal fans what he can do.”

An attacking midfielder, Willock has been preferred to the likes of Mesut Ozil at times this season, and reckons he is learning from the best under Arteta.

He said: “Arteta is a very, very good player and he’s a brilliant professional and a brilliant manager. To learn from him now, growing up watching him, is a dream come true.

“I’m still trying to put more things into my game that I learned from him and try to improve as a player under him.”

But Willock believes it will take time for Arsenal to cope with the physical demands of the intense pressing game Arteta is trying to bring to the club

He said: “We’re all trying to get fitter to play that sort of game. It’s Arsenal Football Club. We’ve never sat back, we’ve always pressed and always played brilliant football. That demands fitness.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Today we did it for certain periods of the game and it won us the game. We need to carry it over the 90 minutes, then we can be a force.”