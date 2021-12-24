Joey Ray, a veteran adult film star, has died at the age of 51, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to co-stars.

Joey Ray, a veteran adult film star, has died at the age of 51 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to his co-stars.

On Saturday evening, the veteran adult film actress was discovered dead.

Ray had a “golden heart,” according to his co-star Seth Gamble.

“I met Joey when I was 18 years old, and he and Dale [DaBone] were the first people to shoot at me,” he explained.

“It was like, ‘Let’s take this kid under our wing and show him everything we know, good and bad,'” she says.

“I was new to the industry when I met them, and they definitely showed me how to toughen up my skin.”

“He was one of the most amusing men I’d ever met.

He was a creative individual who enjoyed working in the industry and had a golden heart.”

He did say, however, that he hadn’t seen Ray in “a few years” because “he was on the wrong track.”

“I don’t even know what to think right now,” says porn actor and director Dale DaBone.

“It was easy when I cut everything off because I was thinking about all the bad things that had happened, but now all I can think about is 25 years of all the fun, crazy, dumb stuff we used to do.”

“We were always there for one another.”

That’s all I’m thinking about right now, all those times.”

