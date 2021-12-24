Joey Ray has died – A look into the harrowing lives of porn stars who have faced death threats, suicides, and mysterious deaths.

Joey Ray is no longer alive – A look into the harrowing lives of porn stars who have faced death threats, suicides, and mysterious deaths.

It’s an industry that’s already been accused of “preying on young women” and “tying them up in contracts when they’re most vulnerable.”

Following the death of another of its high-profile stars, the pornographic industry and the lives of its actors are once again in the spotlight.

According to reports released on Friday, Joey Ray died at the age of 51 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Saturday evening, the veteran adult film star, who appeared in over 700 films, was discovered dead.

Ray, who began his pornography career in 2000, had a “heart of gold,” according to his co-star Seth Gamble.

Joey’s death comes after that of Dahlia Sky, who died in July at the age of 31 and was mourned by adult film stars including Stormy Daniels.

Her suspected suicide came just weeks after Dakota Skye, a fellow porn star, was discovered dead in a trailer at the age of 27.

The three actors, who are all well-known adult film stars with tens of thousands of online fans, have joined a growing list of people whose lives have turned tragic.

Olivia Lua, who died in rehab in 2018 after a drug relapse, and January Seraph, who hanged herself the same year, are two examples.

In 2017, Yuri Luv died of an accidental drug overdose with pills by her bedside; a year later, Shyla Stylez died in her sleep at the age of 35; and August Ames tragically took her own life at the age of 23 in December 2017.

In 2018, Hollywood Life reported that Olivia Nova died of a urinary infection that progressed to fatal sepsis.

Dakota Skye was a friend of James Bartholet, who works in the adult film industry.

“A lot of girls in the industry are dealing with a lot of stuff,” he told The Sun.

It’s a challenging situation.

“You get a lot of kudos in the adult film industry.

However, you are the target of a great deal of harassment and unnecessary correspondence.

“Keep an eye on your friends; you never know what they’re going through.”

Dakota’s aunt, Linda, told The Sun that her niece had been trolled by other porn stars after she posed topless at a George Floyd mural in the weeks leading up to her death.

“Her real life story and how she got into that industry is truly tragic,” she said.

“Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse,” Linda explained shortly after her niece’s death.

“She was pursued by demons in a way that only someone who has experienced it can comprehend.”

Following the death of porn star Zoe Parker, who was only 24 at the time, in September of last year,

