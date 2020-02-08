Jofra Archer ruled out of Sri Lanka tour and Indian…

England bowler Jofra Archer will miss the forthcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, plus the Indian Premier League season, due to a stress fracture in his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with the problem throughout the winter and missed the final three Tests of the recent series against South Africa.

Archer was withdrawn from the current One-Day International and Twenty20 series but is now facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Get well soon, @JofraArcher 💪

Wishing you a speedy recovery! 👍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 6, 2020

An ECB statement read: “England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK. The scans confirmed that Archer has suffered a low grade stress fracture of the right elbow.

“As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season.

“He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series.”