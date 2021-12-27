John Andrew Ramsey is JonBenet Ramsey’s brother.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenet Ramsey’s eldest brother, John Andrew, was found murdered in her parents’ Colorado home.

John Andrew has spoken out about the case and is fighting for the justice of his younger sister.

When his sister died in 1996, he was 23 years old.

He was in Atlanta for the holidays when his father John and stepmother Patsy reported JonBenet missing, only to discover her body eight hours later in the basement of the family home.

JonBenet’s parents and older brother Burke, who were all present at the time she was killed in Colorado, were initially suspected by cops.

Nonetheless, they were cleared in 2008 after DNA from an unidentified third party was discovered on the remains of the young girl.

John Andrew has fought for justice for his young sister for the past twenty-five years, and has pushed Boulder police to conduct DNA testing.

He slammed it as a “one-sided relationship” that didn’t respond to his request.

John Andrew told The Sun exclusively, “I’ve had a handful of meetings that I’ve requested over the years.”

“The goal was to encourage them to pursue DNA testing, but the relationship is one-sided.”

“They don’t speak to me.”

“It’s just an ongoing investigation,” they say.

Despite his claims about the police’s inaction, John Andrew remains optimistic that the case can be solved even after more than two decades.

“A strong investigator will be required.”

He stated, “There are many personalities and egos.”

“However, there is now a technological component, and we require an investigator to exploit it.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s someone from Boulder police or someone else.

“All I want is for someone to get up on a podium and say, ‘We’ve got our guy.'”

John Andrew also stated that he believes the perpetrator is still alive, claiming that the Ramsey family was targeted because of a “fantasy.”

“I don’t believe he is dead.”

He told The Sun, “I think it can be solved, but will it?”

“The killer is a sadistic, narcissistic pedophile who preyed on my father or sister for his own fantasy.”

Our family seemed to fit into his fantasy for some reason.”

Although JonBenet’s death was ruled a homicide, no one has ever been charged.

When videos of JonBenet competing in pageants were made public, it became one of the most high-profile mysteries in the United States.

The family was immediately suspected by the police after her death.

