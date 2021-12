John Baer

Fellow taxpayers, I have some great news for you.

This holiday season, your legislature, arguably the national Scrooge of state governance, found its heart.

Yes, that is correct.

It’s getting ready to hold a gift exchange.

It’s giving gifts to all Pennsylvanians in exchange for your generous gift of a record pay raise — a (dollar)5,000 raise for every lawmaker, with more for those in “leadership.”