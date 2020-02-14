John Bercow blasted over ‘unacceptable’ naming of staff in his controversial autobiography

Former Speaker John Bercow received an astonishing rebuke from the House of Commons authorities after he today released his highly controversial autobiography.

Officials took the extraordinary step of publicly censuring the controversial politician, saying it was ‘unacceptable’ that he publicly named parliamentary staff without their permission.

Unspeakable went on sale this morning and takes swipes at critics including Mr Bercow’s former private secretaries Kate Emms and Angus Sinclair amid a furious row over allegations of bullying made by them.

The publication prompted the Commons authorities to go on the offensive against Mr Bercow, who is attempting to carve out a new career as a political commentator and public speaker.

A spokesman said: ‘House of Commons staff work incredibly hard to enable the effective functioning of our democracy and have a right to expect that their privacy be respected.

‘It is unacceptable to publicly name current or former staff without their prior knowledge or authority, especially for the purpose of financial gain or commercial success.

‘A crucial element of the work of House of Commons staff is to provide confidential, impartial advice to MPs.

‘Breaking this confidentiality undermines this important principle and also places staff in a position from which they are unable to respond.

‘Parliament’s Behaviour Code makes clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone in Parliament, whether staff, members of the House of Lords, MPs or visitors.

‘There is zero tolerance for abuse or harassment.’

A spokesman for Mr Bercow defended his decision to name the staff members.

‘Given there is a small but highly vocal group of people consistently seeking to blacken his name, it would be odd if Mr Bercow did not comment on their unfounded allegations and the reasons behind them,’ they said.

‘He was advised by Speaker’s Counsel not to do so in detail while he was in office. He is therefore doing so now.

‘If the book had not addressed these issues, he would rightly have been accused of serious omission.

‘Critics are entitled to air their views. What they are not entitled to do is to make unfounded allegations and expect Mr Bercow to say nothing in return.’

It came as Mr Bercow’s former top official has claimed it was ‘impossible’ to deal with bullying complaints made against MPs during his time in office.

Lord Lisvane, who stepped down as the clerk of the House of Commons in 2014, said the difficulty was shown by one alleged example when an MP was accused of harassing a female clerk.

Lord Lisvane claimed that Mr Bercow had responded to the allegation by saying he would not rely on the word of a ‘f***ing clerk’.

Mr Bercow said the account ‘doesn’t accord with my recollection’ and that he was ‘concerned to ensure that there was an independent process’ to deal with the complaint in question.

He told The Times that ‘as I recall, Lord Lisvane was supportive of the approach’ he had advocated.

Lord Lisvane last month submitted a dossier to the parliamentary standards watchdog setting out bullying allegations against Mr Bercow.

Meanwhile, David Leakey, the former Black Rod, has accused Mr Bercow of having ‘brutalised’ him and other members of staff.

The former Commons Speaker has denied all of the allegations made against him and described the claims made by Mr Leakey as ‘total and utter rubbish’.

In comments reported by The Times, Lord Lisvane said: ‘The problem was exemplified by a complaint against an MP for bullying and harassing a young female clerk, who sadly left the House of Commons Service shortly thereafter.

‘Mr Bercow… said that he was not going to have the case proved ‘on the word of any f***ing clerk’.

‘It’s not surprising that in such circumstances it was impossible to deal with bullying by MPs.’

It came after Diane Abbott faced a furious backlash yesterday after suggesting Mr Leakey could not have been bullied by Mr Bercow because of his military background.

The shadow home secretary was criticised by Labour MPs and trade union leaders after appearing to back Mr Bercow in his row with Mr Leakey.

There is a growing political row over whether Mr Bercow should be granted a peerage.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is thought to have nominated Mr Bercow after Downing Street decided to break with the convention of governments nominating former Commons speakers for positions in the upper chamber.

Mr Leakey said yesterday that if the former Commons Speaker was elevated to the House of Lords ‘it would be a scandal that Parliament would struggle to live down’.

Responding to the allegations made against him by Mr Leakey, Mr Bercow said earlier this week: ‘Total and utter rubbish from start to finish.’