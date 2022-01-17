John Connolly, the renowned journalist who investigated Jeffrey Epstein, has died at the age of 78, just months before the publication of his new book.

John Connolly, a renowned journalist who investigated Jeffrey Epstein, has died at the age of 78.

Connolly died on Saturday after a brief illness, according to his longtime partner, music industry veteran Dorothy Carvello.

Filthy Rich: The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein — The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal, written by Connolly and James Patterson in 2017, was made into a Netflix series.

During his career, Connolly contributed to a number of publications, including Spy, Vanity Fair, Premiere, US Weekly, Radar, and New York Magazine.

He’s penned articles about Steven Seagal, Heidi Fleiss, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others.

