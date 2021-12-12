John Griffin, a CNN employee of Chris Cuomo, was arrested for luring underage girls to his ski house for sexual training.

John Griffin, a CNN employee who worked for Chris Cuomo, was arrested for luring underage girls to his ski house for sexual training.

A STAFFER for Chris Cuomo has been charged with “luring underage girls to his ski house for sexual training.”

John Griffin, a former CNN anchor who allegedly worked closely with her, was accused of using messaging apps to befriend the mothers of young girls.

According to an indictment from the US Attorney for Vermont, the staffer said he should “train” their daughters sexually.

In June 2020, Griffin allegedly persuaded a mother of two daughters to bring a girl to his Ludlow ski lodge.

Griffin allegedly told the mother that it was her responsibility to make sure her 13-year-old daughter was “trained properly,” according to the indictment.

According to court documents, Griffin allegedly paid the woman $3,000 for plane tickets from Nevada to Logan Airport in Boston, where he picked them up and drove them to Ludlow.

Authorities claim the girl was “directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity, which she did.”

Griffin allegedly used apps like Kik and Google Hangout to try to seduce two other children over the internet, according to the indictment.

Griffin is also accused of telling another mother of a 16-year-old girl to go on a “little mother-daughter trip” to the staffer’s ski house for sexual training in June 2020.

Griffin was arrested on Friday by FBI agents after he was charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity by a federal grand jury in Vermont.

On his LinkedIn profile, Griffin claims to have worked “shoulder to shoulder” with Chris Cuomo.

During Cuomo’s time as a co-anchor on A New Day, the two collaborated.

Griffin, who has his own children, spent nearly nine years at CNN.

He’s also worked for ABC, Fox, and CBS News.

According to the indictment, the government could seize the ski lodge used in the alleged crimes.

This includes the vehicles Griffin allegedly used to transport the victims to his house.

Griffin faces a minimum of ten years in prison if convicted on each count.