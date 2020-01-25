John Ibrahim and Kyle Sandilands girlfriend Tegan look cosy in Kings Cross days after her court date

After admitting to slapping a policewoman amid claims she had consumed three grams of cocaine, it’s been a tough week for Kyle Sandilands’ troubled girlfriend.

So Tegan Kynaston, 34, made sure to take some time off to relax with friends, as she went for a cosy brunch with John Ibrahim.

The girlfriend of the KIIS radio host clutched her $3,400 Balmain designer handbag as she hugged the Kings Cross identity.

She was seen smiling with the businessman, who put his arm around her, before appearing to get into her boyfriend’s $350,000 Bentley.

Facing Waverley Local Court this week, she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Bondi last month after a blazing row with her older boyfriend, 48.

The court heard she had taken three grams of cocaine before slapping the woman across the face.

The former King Cross nightclub owner was spotted enjoying brunch with the troubled Sydney socialite at Uliveto cafe.

His own girlfriend Sarah Budge was recently cleared of charges of gun possession after police allegedly found an unauthorised Glock 26 pistol in her bedroom.

Mr Ibrahim was not linked to the charge.

He is a long-time friend of Sandilands, who has been dating Ms Kynaston for several months.

On Tuesday, her lawyer Greg Goold entered a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer after the couple had a lover’s spat on the side of the road.

Mr Goold said Ms Kynaston would seek to have the matter dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

She was spotted rowing with Sandilands, who had been driving his Bentley on Beach Road at Bondi, on the morning of December 7.

Sandilands had reportedly asked a bystander to call police after an altercation with Ms Kynaston and when officers arrived, she assaulted a female officer.

Ms Kynaston was handcuffed and restrained on a stretcher then taken to Prince of Wales Hospital.

‘Whilst in the ambulance the accused has informed the ambulance officer that she had consumed three grams of cocaine during the night,’ the facts stated.

‘Whilst waiting for hospital staff the accused has asked to speak to Constable Goonewardene, where she has stated ‘I am sorry for hitting you, I just took all my anger out on you’.’

She was previously Sandiland’s personal assistant, and is now communications director for his company King Kyle Pty Ltd.

Mr Goold told the court his client had an appointment with a psychiatrist on March 17.

If the matter is dealt with under the Mental Health Act it may not lead to a criminal conviction.

Ms Kynaston is already on a bond for possessing cocaine after being caught with about half a gram of the drug outside a Surry Hills pub in March 2018.

Having insisted for weeks they were just friends and colleagues, Miss Kynaston confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Eve.

She used Instagram to share a picture of her kissing Sandilands on the cheek in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The radio star announced his split from girlfriend of eight years, 28-year-old Imogen Anthony, live on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on November 5.

‘We haven’t been with each other for quite a few months now,’ Sandilands said. ‘Unfortunately it’s run its course.’

Ms Kynaston is due back in the same court on April 14.