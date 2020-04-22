John Lewis Sale Slashes Prices on Laptops, TVs, and Gadgets

If having the entire family at home for prolonged periods with no break has made you realise how valuable tech can be to make the lockdown somewhat more bearable, then John Lewis’ sale is sure to have something for you that’s too good to miss.

The retailer has cut prices on 4K TVs, tablets, and wearable tech. Sifting through what’s on offer, you can save £150 on a Dell XPS laptop (now £1,199), and a whopping £300 on the Lenovo Yoga (now £1,399.99), although the reduced price stock is going fast. The smartphone offers aren’t quite as exciting, although you can claim up to £300 on your old handset if you trade it in for an eligible device; the trade-in offer extends to smart watches and iPads too.

If you’re after a smart speaker or some new cans, John Lewis has got you covered there too, with up to £40 off the Sonos One (now £159) and Sonos SL (now £139), and up to £81 off headphones and earbuds. That means you can pick up a pair of wireless Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones for just £99, down from £149.

It’s not just an electrical sale – there’s up to 50 per cent off womenswear, 30 per cent off men’s togs, and 20 per cent off home, furniture and lightning, and stuff for babies. Everything’s flying off the shelves though, because that’s just the norm now, so if you want a look in, you should visit the website sharpish before all the good stuff’s gone.

Feature image credit: Unsplash