John Lewis Will No Longer Be “Never Knowingly Undersold”

Most of us are familiar with John Lewis’s long-standing slogan, “Never knowingly undersold,” although we’d wager far fewer people actually know what it means.

Written in 1925 and thus in appropriately stiff and formal English, the line means that the company will never knowingly allow the same product to be sold elsewhere for less.

Now, the middle-class department store of choice is retiring the promise, apparently because it’s become harder than ever to keep to it when other shops are constantly slashing prices, especially in the wake of covid.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, new chief exec Sharon White said of the slogan, “we’re reviewing it to improve it,” adding that she expects it to get the chop.

Honestly, no one expects John Lewis to be the cheapest retailer for literally anything, so it’s surprising the line lasted as long as it did. The most impact it ever had was that sometimes you’d wander into one of their stores and find a sign saying “We are responding to a competitor’s promotion today.” You never had any idea what the competitor was or what offer they were doing, but you were grateful for the discount anyway — despite walking out empty-handed because you didn’t need any prosecco-marinated olives this week.

Of course, there are always some savvy shoppers who know of the promise and what it means, and fully took the chain up on its promise to price-match anything within 28 days of purchase, as long as it was from “high street competitor which has a national presence” (online shops were, sensibly, never included).

The company is, like many of said competitors, facing an uncertain future thanks to the rise of online shopping and the delightful coronavirus. It’s already had to announce that eight stores will be closing their doors, including the massive one in Birmingham that’s only been open five years. But it’s easy to understand why, considering 70% of its sales are expected to be online this year.

The new CEO also told the Times she’ll be pruning what the stores offer, including nixing its travel and spa services, which we’re just learning now even existed. There’ll also be less women’s fashion, but more home and garden, plus financial products.

Ultimately, while it’s come from hardship, this seems like a good decision from ol’ Lewis. It’s not the kind of shop you go to if you care whether your Le Creuset is going to be a couple of pounds more expensive than somewhere else — in fact we’d venture to guess that would actually be a bonus for some types. Before the crackdown on MPs’ expenses, they used to have a list of acceptable prices for things to stock their second homes with based on the retailer. Being inexpensive would actually have been a detriment to the John Lewis List, as it was known.

As for whether JL still has a place in a world where House of Fraser and Debenhams are teetering on the brink and no one wants to pay £3.50 for postage, we guess we’ll find out. [BBC]

Main image: John Lewis