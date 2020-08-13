John McAfee Arrested for Refusing to Swap his Face-Thong for a Medical Mask

We may never tire of the bonkers exploits of tech billionaire John McAfee, of the antivirus software that is probably increasingly embarrassed to be associated with him.

The latest in a long line of bizarre behaviour – including running for president with a downright terrifying video and threatening to eat his own penis if his Bitcoin predictions were wrong – sees McAfee arrested after he refused to remove the black lace thong (yes, as in underwear) he was wearing on his face, and replace it with an actual medical mask.

75-year-old McAfee originally said he was being held in Norway, but then had a go at the press for saying he was in Norway. He was in Catalonia (Spain) trying to return to Germany when he was arrested, according to his new account of events on Twitter.

I was jailed:

Why?

Visited Catalonia just before Europe banned Catalonians from travelling.

Tried to return to Germany and were refused entrance. They demanded we wear masks.

I put on my thong mask.

They demanded I replace it. I refused.

Tussle. Jail. Black eye. Released. pic.twitter.com/B8SW2VBzSm

– John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 11, 2020

McAfee’s wife Janice Dyson took over his Twitter while he was incarcerated to update us all on the developing story:

I’m (@theemrsmcafee)

I’ll manage John’s account until he escapes (usual method), bribes someone (very quick – might be out in a few hours), retains the right lawyer (will be a few days) or becomes warden of the jail, in which case we will have to force him out.

– John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

As Dyson clarified, it wasn’t wearing the thong on his face that got him arrested, but not complying with the request to wear an actual, effective mask:

He was not arrested for wearing the thong as a mask. He was arrested for refusing to replace it with a “medically certified” over the ear mask.

I refused as well. But they chose to arrest John, and leave me be.

– John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

McAfee said he “cannot speak publically” about the “fun and games” he experienced while under arrest, but claims he received a black eye in the process.

His Twitter now says he’s “back in Belarus” and “will be back with my usual stream of conscious” (sic). Excellent. [Evening Standard]

Main image: John McAfee via Twitter