John Mikel Obi on Botafogo radar

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 1 (Xinhua) — Botafogo are considering making a formal bid to sign former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, according to Brazilian media reports.

The Rio de Janeiro club began preliminary talks with Mikel’s representatives last month after aborting their pursuit of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

However the discussions were halted by the coronavirus outbreak, Globo Esporte reported on Wednesday, adding that Botafogo had not given up hope of signing the Nigerian.

Mikel, 32, is a free agent after parting ways with Turkey’s Trabzonspor last month.

Botafogo have already made one high-profile signing this year with the arrival of Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda on a free transfer in January.

Brazil’s major football competitions are currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.