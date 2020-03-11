John Obi Mikel responds to claims he will return to Chelsea

Chelsea cult hero John Obi Mikel is still plying his trade in Turkey for Trabzonspor, but he has been tipped to join the Blues in a coaching role

John Obi Mikel has played down reports that he is set to return to Chelsea in a coaching position after reports in Africa surfaced that he could join Frank Lampard’s backroom team.

The ex-Nigeria international is still playing for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League, having spent a brief stint with Middlesborough in the Championship.

Mikel has become a core part of Huseyin Cimcir’s side this season, and at 32, he doesn’t appear to be in the position to hang up his boots yet.

That left him even more surprised by reports in the African media that he had a been offered a job by Chelsea, a club he won nine trophies with and made 372 appearances for.

“To be honest, I have no idea where this story came from,” Mikel told Sabah of the rumours.

I was surprised when I saw the news because neither me nor my club had a meeting with Chelsea about becoming a coach.

“Chelsea is, of course, my home, but the reports aren’t true.”

Lampard’s coaching team includes an incredible amount of former players, with many playing with Lampard during the Blues’ best years in the mid-2000’s.

Eddie Newton and Tore Andre Flo were first-team regulars before Lampard arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2001.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeepers Henrique Hilario and Carlo Cudicini are back on the Chelsea books as a coach and a scout.

The man they were often trying to oust from the no. 1 role – Petr Cech – rejoined the club from Arsenal as an advisor last summer.

Claude Makelele retuned around the same time, and he works closely with players who are away from the club on loan, while ex-right-back Paulo Ferreira is working as a scout.

Arguably the most important member though is Jody Morris, who works as Lampard’s right hand man as assistant manager.