John Oliver Gets Sewer Plant With His Name After Connecticut Jokes Offend Officials

John Oliver went on an expletive-filled rant about Danbury, Connecticut on “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” Now, Danbury claims to be naming a sewage plant after him.

Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican, released a video on Facebook Saturday standing in front of the sewage plant. Boughton recapped some of Oliver’s nicer points about Danbury, like their railway museum and a castle.

“I’m proud to announce our fourth point of interest. Behind me, you’ll see the City of Danbury Sewer Plant. We are gonna rename it The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of [bleep]just like you,” he quipped.

A recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” showed the British host exploring racial disparities in the jury selection process, and Oliver called out a select few towns, including Danbury. He then went off on a rant about the town.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he said. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — [expletive] you.”

Oliver isn’t backing down from his anti-Danbury stance. It seems he is turning it into an ongoing bit. Without directly mentioning the sewer plant being named in his honor, Oliver called out Danbury again in a joke.

“I had no idea that calamari was Rhode Island’s official state appetizer,” he said on Sunday’s episode. “It might be the first thing I’ve learned about that state that I’ve actually liked, aside, of course, from the fact that it doesn’t include the city of Danbury, Connecticut. Because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, [expletive]Danbury. Babies. Elderly. Pets. Buildings. All of you can go [expletive]yourselves.”

This isn’t Oliver’s first time seeing his name on an important structure, though. Russell Crowe used the funds Oliver spent on Crowe’s “Cinderella Man” jockstrap at an auction and created the John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward at the Australia Zoo.

“It might be the single best practical joke I’ve ever been on the receiving end of….For the rest of my life, especially in Australia, my name will be synonymous with koala chlamydia. That’s a shutdown joke. That’s a dunk. That’s a windmill dunk,” Oliver said on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” in November 2018.