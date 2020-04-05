John Prine: singer-songwriter ill with Covid-19 symptoms, family says

Musician’s condition is now reported as stable after being hospitalized on Thursday with his wife in full recovery

The country musician John Prine has been hospitalised and is in now in a stable condition after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. A post to his official Twitter account said that Prine, 73, had been taken to the hospital on Thursday and intubated on Saturday.

“This is hard news for us to share,” the post says. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, said on 19 March that she had coronavirus and that the couple were quarantining separately. On Monday, she tweeted that she had recovered and that his condition was stable.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family,” she tweeted. “He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

Prine won the Grammy award for best contemporary folk album in 1992 and 2006, and a lifetime achievement award this year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Joan Baez posted a cover of Prine’s 1971 song Hello in There in tribute to the musician and his wife.

Stars including Patton Oswalt, Bette Midler, Tim Heidecker and Drive-By Truckers paid tribute to Prine on Twitter. Singer Kacey Musgraves tweeted: “To say he’s special to me is an extreme understatement.” Margo Price, who has performed and collaborated with Prine, said: “We sit around the fire again and pray for John Prine and listen to his songs and ask God for a little bit of mercy.”

Two noted musicians have died of complications related to coronavirus. Country artist Joe Diffie tested positive for Covid-19 and died age 61 on 29 March. Diffie had 17 top 10 country hits in the US in the 1990s, including Bigger Than the Beatles and If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets). He worked in the oil industry before moving to Nashville in the 80s and working with a songwriter, signing as an artist with Epic in 1990.

A vast number of musicians paid tribute to Diffie. “Consistently one of the kindest artists to run into,” country pop star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted. “This is really heavy.” Jason Aldean. “This guy was an amazing singer and an even greater person. Such a sad week for the country music world.”

Alan Merrill, best known for writing and performing the original I Love Rock’n’Roll with his band the Arrows, has also died after contracting coronavirus. He was 69. His daughter Laura Merrill said on Facebook that she was given two minutes to say goodbye to her father in the hospital before she was “rushed out”.

“He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right-hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen. I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart … By the time I got to my apartment I received the news that he was gone.”

Bronx-born Merrill was among the first western artists to find pop stardom in Japan in the late 60s with his bands the Lead and Vodka Collins. He moved to London in the 70s and formed the Arrows, which had a Top 10 hit with Touch Too Much. I Love Rock’n’Roll, released in 1975, was originally a B-side but was later released as an A-side that failed to chart.

Joan Jett saw the Arrows performing I Love Rock’n’Roll when she was touring England with the Runaways in 1976. She recorded a cover in 1979 with Sex Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook. This too was originally released as a B-side, but elevated to A-side status in 1981, when Jett released a rerecording that topped the US singles chart for seven weeks.

Jett paid tribute to Merrill on Twitter: “I’ve just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness wishing him a safe journey to the other side.”

The French musician Christophe, AKA Daniel Bevilacqua, is also in intensive care with respiratory failure and suspected coronavirus symptoms. The 74-year-old was admitted to a Paris hospital on Thursday evening. Laurent Castanié, Christophe’s live producer, said he was in a stable condition. Musicians including Keren Ann sent well wishes to the star, who had his first French hit with Aline in 1965.