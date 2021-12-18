John Sillett, the former Coventry City manager who led the club to FA Cup victory in 1987, has died.

John Sillett, the former Coventry City manager who led his team to an FA Cup victory in 1987, has died.

He was a lifelong supporter of Coventry City Football Club.

John Sillett, a football player and manager who died at the age of 85, will be remembered for guiding Coventry City to their 1987 FA Cup victory alongside joint manager George Curtis.

Sillett, whose big nose earned him the nickname “Snoz” or “Schnoz,” was the head coach for Coventry City’s first major victory since the club’s inception in 1883.

Thousands of people cheered in the streets, and the sound of ringing bells at Coventry Cathedral accompanied the team as it returned home with the trophy in an open bus parade.

He once said, “Going down Wembley Way in 1987 was tremendous.”

“You knew it was something special when the boys stopped playing cards and said, ‘Let’s put the cards down boys and take this in.'”

They were enthralled by the game of cards, and our audience was equally enthralled.”

“For too long, this club has shopped at Woolworths; from now on, we’ll be shopping at Harrods,” Sillett famously said after being promoted to club manager.

“First and foremost, he was a great manager and great coach, and above all, he was a brilliant raconteur,” Steve Ogrizovic, who was the club’s goalkeeper during the cup-winning game, said fondly.

He lit up a room with his charisma and personality every time he walked in.

“One thing he always did was love the players who played for him, and we loved him as well.”

Sillett was born in a village near Southampton called Nomansland.

Charlie, John’s father, worked in a variety of jobs, including playing football for Southampton and later becoming a publican at the Lamb Inn, where he grew up.

During WWII, Charlie died while serving in the Royal Navy.

Both John and Peter’s teenage football careers at Southampton and then Chelsea were supported by John’s widowed mother.

John joined Coventry for £3,000 in 1962 and went on to play over 100 games for the club.

Sillett became the Bristol City youth coach in 1968.

In 1974, he joined Hereford United as a manager, and in 1976, he was named Third Division manager of the year.

After his time at Coventry, he returned to work at the club.

His wife, Jean, and their children survive him.

