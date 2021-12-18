John Simpson: I had an older father, like Boris Johnson, who had a positive influence on my life.

John Simpson: Like Boris Johnson, I had an older father who influenced my life positively.

Peace, joy, and a glimpse into a different, much younger world are all things that my son brings me.

Boris Johnson is an elderly man who is in need of help.

His Christmas should have been relaxed and comfortable, with a new baby and a chance to relax for a few days.

Instead, enraged Tory MPs are pounding on his door, there are troubling crises at home and abroad to worry about, and he will be forced to make hasty decisions that he does not want to make.

Meanwhile, the baby’s screams will ring in his ears, his sleep will be disturbed every night, and he will have sick marks down his front.

Even those who want him out of Downing Street may feel sorry for him.

If not, oh well…

I am, indeed.

Not who gets to open the latest little parcel of joy the new baby has produced in her nappy, but who gets to open the latest little parcel of joy the new baby has produced in her nappy.

I was 61 years old when my wife, Dee, gave birth to our son in 2006, and it was a life-changing event.

At the time, I was traveling to Iraq every six weeks, but I made it back in time for the birth.

We had settled on his name while I paced back and forth on the veranda of the BBC house in Baghdad.

We eventually settled on the name “Ranulph,” after my friend Sir Ran Fiennes, but despite the fact that it was on the birth certificate, we quickly changed it to “Rafe.”

It seemed more suited to someone who was only a few inches tall.

Dee was amazing, and unlike Boris, I recall Rafe’s birth with joy and a sense of humour.

I leapt out of bed at 4 a.m. on the morning of the birth and dialed a taxi number – only to discover I was dialing the number on the television remote.

I was the one who was nervous, but she remained calm and amusing the entire time.

I had no idea how my life would change at the time – and perhaps Boris has noticed the same thing.

Soneone devoted an entire column to chastising me for my conceit.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup

John Simpson: Like Boris Johnson, I was an older father who had a positive impact on my life.

