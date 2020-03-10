John Terry gives Chelsea verdict after attending Liverpool game with former team-mates

Chelsea picked up a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night and John Terry was impressed with what he saw from his former side

Chelsea legend John Terry has given his seal of approval after watching Frank Lampard ’s side dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners against this year’s soon-to-be Premier League champions, with goals from Willian and Ross Barkley sealing their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Willian first broke the deadlock with the help of Reds goalkeeper Adrian, who spilled the Brazilian’s long-range effort into his own net after 13 minutes.

And with 25 minutes remaining, former Everton man Barkley drove upfield and smashed the ball home to wrap up the victory.

Ex-Chelsea captain Terry, who enjoyed great success alongside Lampard in their own playing careers, was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as his old team cruised into the last eight of the FA Cup.

He was joined by former Blues team-mates Petr Cech – currently working as technical and performance advisor in west London – and Michael Ballack.

And Terry posted a picture on Instagram alongside the duo with the caption: “Good performance from @chelseafc tonight.

“Good to see some familiar faces at the game @michaelballackofficial @petrcech @fmalouda #ScottP”.

As Terry’s caption suggests, another pair of old Chelsea stars – Florent Malouda and Scott Parker – were also present at the Bridge.

Lampard was delighted with the performance his team put on in front of Terry and co, which included 18-year-old Billy Gilmour pulling the strings at the heart of midfield.

“It was an impressive performance,” he said.

“It is hard to be comprehensive against Liverpool because of the team that they are, but I couldn’t have asked for any more with the spirit, the work ethic and the quality.

“You’ve got to defend well to keep a clean sheet against them because of the team that they are, but we deserved to win the game.”

He later added about Gilmour: “What a performance; not just as a youngster coming into the team, that’s one level – he performed like a top-class player going up against top-class players. So it was a great performance.”