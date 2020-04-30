Johnson claims UK passed ‘peak’ and promises de-escalation plan next week

Boris Johnson said this afternoon that the United Kingdom has passed the “peak” of the coronavirus outbreak and promised that next week it will present a plan that will be based on “how we can continue suppressing the disease and at the same time reviving the economy.”

The British Prime Minister assured that the road map will be guided by scientific data and that it will be built with “the maximum political consensus.” However, he assured that the dates to relax the measures of confinement and social distancing will depend on the data.

The plan will cover three main aspects, in the premier’s words: “How can we restart the economy, how can we get our children to school, and how can we get people back to work.”

In the United Kingdom, where the virus has claimed the lives of 26,711 people to date according to official data, the population has been in quarantine since March 23 and the measures will be reviewed on May 7.

However, government sources have made it clear in numerous interventions that they will not be softened until it is “safe” to do so, and the prime minister emphasized the five necessary requirements for the blockade to go to the next phase: first, “we must be able to protect the NHS (the national health system) and its ability to cope »with the epidemic; there must be a sustained drop in the number of deaths; the infection rate should decrease, “we must face the challenges of testing and protective gear,” and fifth, “we must ensure that there is no second peak that can overwhelm the NHS,” said Johnson, who he warned that “it is vital not to run directly into another disaster.”

“We did the right thing at the right time”

Johnson said that thanks to the discipline of citizenship, the United Kingdom avoided a “uncontrollable and catastrophic” epidemic that could have caused 500,000 deaths, and avoided making self-criticism of the decisions made, which have been criticized by the Labor opposition, among other voices. . The Prime Minister believes that “in general terms” the United Kingdom did “the right thing at the right time”, although it is clear that “lessons are being learned every day”.

Johnson returned to work Monday after spending three weeks convalescing from Covid-19, this Wednesday his son was born and today he presided over the cabinet for the first time since he was admitted on April 5. He himself gave the daily press conference to report on the state of the coronavirus emergency, in which he thanked the NHS for taking care of him when he was sick and for his “much happier visit” to the hospital for the birth. of your baby on Wednesday. .