Johnson double-double leads Florida past Arkansas

Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Florida to a 73-59 Southeastern Conference victory against visiting Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Andrew Nembhard had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gators (17-9, 9-4), who earned their third straight win and fifth triumph in six games. Johnson was 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Florida has defeated Arkansas 14 consecutive times at home dating to 1995.

Mason Jones scored 21 points and Adrio Bailey 16 for the Razorbacks (16-10, 4-9), who suffered their fifth straight loss. Arkansas shot just 18.8 percent (3 of 16) from 3-point range.

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida’s leading scorer through the season’s first 25 games, was limited to two points and five rebounds in 12 minutes. He also committed six turnovers.

Leading 56-52 with seven minutes to go, the Gators scored 10 straight points over the next 3:21 to take control. Johnson scored six points and Nembhard had four in the spurt.

Bailey scored the first nine Arkansas points in a 15-3 run during the final 7:06 of the first half that cut the Razorbacks’ deficit to 33-26.

Noah Locke (who finished with 11 points) scored nine points in the first half, sinking 3 of 4 3-pointers, as the Gators led by as many as 19 points in the half. Florida missed 10 of its final 11 field-goal attempts during the last 6:04.

In the first half, Bailey had nine points and eight rebounds for the Razorbacks, who began 2 of 15 from the field and shot 32.1 percent from the field. They hit just 1 of 9 from behind the arc in the half.

Blackshear (last 18 minutes) and Johnson (last 9:55) missed significant first-half time after each picked up a second foul.

