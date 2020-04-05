Johnson hospitalized – politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a London hospital on Sunday evening. Johnson had withdrawn from the public eye due to Corona virus infection ten days ago and isolated himself in an apartment on Downing Street. Actually, he had wanted to release himself from domestic quarantine after seven days, although it is generally advisable to take a fortnight.

Apparently he is still feeling bad and he still has a fever. On a video Johnson recorded himself last week to report his illness and at the same time urge citizens to stay at home, he had looked stained and battered. On Thursday evening, he showed up just outside Downing Street to take part in the nationwide applause for healthcare workers, but then immediately retired to his apartment.

Johnson’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, has also been infected with the virus; she announced this over the weekend on social media. But she has only mild symptoms, she said.

Johnson is said to have gone to the hospital for advice from his doctors; this was done “as a precaution”. He is said to still have strong disease symptoms such as fever and cough. Johnson should stay in the clinic at least overnight. He continues to keep in touch with the cabinet, the BBC reports, and he had called the new Labor Party leader Keir Starmer on Saturday. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been appointed as the representative in the event that the prime minister can no longer serve. However, Johnson is said to plan to chair the cabinet meeting on Monday morning.

On Sunday there were 48 406 reported corona cases in the kingdom, 4943 people have died from the virus so far.