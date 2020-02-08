Jokic’s triple-double carries Nuggets past Jazz

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets came from behind to beat the Utah Jazz 98-95 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Jokic tied a career high with his rebound total, and he notched his fourth triple-double in the past nine games. Jamal Murray added 31 points and Monte Morris scored 15 for the Nuggets, who improved to 9-0 against the Northwest Division and won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mike Conley had 21 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who have dropped five straight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson added 16 each for Utah, which blew a nine-point lead in the last seven minutes.

Denver had just seven players available due to injury and a pending trade. Will Barton (right knee), Jerami Grant (back tightness), Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle), Paul Millsap (left knee) and Mason Plumlee (right foot) were sidelined. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez didn’t play, and they were dealt to Minnesota in a four-team trade that was finalized late Wednesday night.

The four players Denver acquired in the deal were not with the team.

The Jazz led by as many as 15 after Conley’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but the Nuggets ended the period on a 16-4 run to get within 75-72 heading into the fourth.

Denver’s Gary Harris, who missed all six of his 3-point attempts and was 0-for-13 from the field, made two free throws and Morris hit a jumper to give Denver a 76-75 lead.

Clarkson sank a 3-pointer and fed Mitchell for an alley-oop, Gobert had two dunks, and Bogdanovic hit a runner in an 11-1 run that gave Utah an 88-79 lead with 7:08 left.

The Nuggets chipped away to get within two. Torrey Craig, who finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer, Morris scored on a short jumper, and Jokic drained a 17-footer to make it 93-91 with 3:58 remaining.

Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 59.9 seconds left to put the Nuggets ahead 96-95.

After Conley missed a 13-footer with 8.2 seconds left, Harris got the rebound and hit two free throws. Bogdanovic missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the horn.

