Jon Hamm makes a surprise appearance at Buck’s Bar in Glasgow as the Mad Men actor.

In Glasgow, Jon Hamm makes a surprise appearance at Buck’s Bar as the Mad Men actor.

Last night, the star was seen grabbing a quick bite and posing for selfies with staff at a city center bar.

Have you seen the Don Draper actor in public?

Because Batgirl is currently filming in our town, we’ve all been keeping a sharp eye out for some big-name stars.

Hugh Jackman pumping iron in a Glasgow gym to Ariana Grande casually strolling through the city centre, Glasgow has hosted a slew of celebrities and Hollywood names in recent years.

We just covered First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen eating at Eusebi’s Deli the other day.

Last night, it was the turn of John Hamm, who played Don Draper in Mad Men, to make a surprise appearance in a city center bar.

After no doubt working his way through the popular venue’s famous wings, the A-lister was spotted grabbing a ‘quick bite’ at the beloved Buck’s Bar and posing for selfies with staff.

“What a star-studded day in Bucks today!” the team captioned a photo of Hamm on the Buck’s Bar Instagram late last night.

“We had Jon Hamm stop by for a quick bite to eat, and Connor managed to get a quick selfie with him.”

“Jon, I hope you had a good time!”

The reason the popular actor could be in Glasgow right now is that he’s currently filming a new season of Amazon’s Good Omens in Scotland, and he was spotted earlier this week on the cobblestone streets of Edinburgh alongside fellow star Michael Sheen.

Is it possible that we’ll see Don Draper and his co-stars in Glasgow in the coming days?

Meanwhile, production teams have taken over the streets of the city as exterior filming for the Batgirl film begins, with camera crews preparing to capture the action in locations such as the Trongate, Saltmarket, and St Vincent Street.

And you can follow all of the action on our live blog, which you can find here.