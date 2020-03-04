Jonathan Leko breaks silence following Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla’s racism ban

Jonathan Leko has broken his silence after Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned for eight-games for racist abuse

Charlton star Jonathan Leko has spoken out regarding his ‘disappointment’ after Kiko Casilla received an eight-match ban for racist abuse during a clash in November.

The Leeds goalkeeper is alleged to have called Leko a ‘f****** n*****’ during a match between the Whites and Charlton last year.

But the Spaniard was only punished last week by the FA, who have banned him for eight matches and fined him £60,000.

Supporters have called the ban lenient, while Leko is unhappy at the time it took to bring about action.

“I am naturally relieved that the process is now complete and the FA have upheld what I have always known to be true – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a manner which shocked me and still angers and upsets me to this day,” his statement read.

“I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point. Knowing what occurred in the game that day, it has been difficult to watch Kiko Casilla continue to play for such a lengthy period as if nothing had happened.

“I would urge the game’s governing bodies to look into their own processes when such incidents are reported.

“It was 22 weeks between the incident and the hearing during which I had minimal contact from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no contact in the way of support from leading anti-racism bodies such as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Red Card’. Some support or guidance would have been very welcome.

“By bringing the incident to the referee’s attention immediately, I was only doing what I have been educated to do throughout my career. But I found the hearing, at which I was made to feel I had done something wrong, extremely stressful.

“It made me question whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future. I certainly would think twice about how to advise another player placed in the same situation.

Casilla released a statement of his own earlier this week.

“I feel truly sad and devastated for being accused of making supposedly a racist comment during last September’s match vs Charlton,” he said.

“Firstly I want to express firmly that racism should not be tolerated neither in football, sports, nor in any other field in our society.

“With respect to the FA, I fully respect and understand the obvious process to be taken to prosecute any accusation of racism.

“In fact, I totally agree with any prosecution in order to eliminate any trace of racism in sport.

“Nevertheless I would sincerely like to mention that [the]last five months have been the most difficult ones in my professional career, and I do not feel at all that the guilty verdict is a clear reflection of the incident.

“I am sure that my family, friends, colleagues and the different technical teams whom I have been with for all these years in my professional career know that I would never use my words with a racist meaning, and my respectful behaviour towards my opponents since I started my career has been honest and with the maximum sense of fairplay.

“I would like to deeply thank my club, Leeds United, for its support during all this time, and above all, I appreciate the support of our amazing fans every week, whose warmth has strengthened me and made me feel stronger in the difficult moments.”