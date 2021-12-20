JonBenet Ramsey was assassinated.

Who was responsible for the death of JonBenet Ramsey?

JONBENET RAMSEY was murdered on Christmas Day in 1996 when she was only six years old.

Many people have been implicated in the still unsolved case, which has been shrouded in conspiracy theories, with some even suggesting her older brother Burke was responsible for the heinous murder.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenét Ramsey was discovered dead in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado.

Her father discovered the missing child beauty queen eight hours later in the house’s basement after her parents reported her missing.

She’d been bludgeoned, strangled, and hidden beneath a white blanket with a nylon cord around her neck, wrists bound above her head, and duct tape covering her mouth.

JonBenét’s parents and brother were cleared in 2008 based on DNA evidence taken from the child’s clothes.

In a series of letters to a former high school classmate, a paedophile admitted to killing six-year-old beauty pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey.

Gary Oliva, 56, is serving a ten-year sentence for child abuse images and has long been suspected of the murder.

“I never loved anyone like JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die,” Oliva wrote in a letter obtained by DailyMailTV from a Colorado prison: “I never loved anyone like JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die.”

“It happened by chance.”

According to Inside Edition, Oliva was arrested in June 2016 and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Over the years, however, there have been numerous theories and a false confession.

Police initially suspected the family after her death, but DNA evidence cleared JonBenét’s parents and brother Burke in 2008.

In 1999, a jury found John and Patsy Ramsey guilty of child abuse resulting in their daughter’s first-degree murder, but the district attorney refused to sign the indictment.

Burke, JonBenét’s brother, is being investigated for the murder of the youngster.

Burke killed JonBenét Ramsey with a flashlight, according to famed forensic investigator Werner Spitz, who appeared on CBS’s The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey.

He suggested the six-year-old eat a piece of fruit from Burke’s late-night snack, which prompted Burke to lash out with his torch.

Burke had “a history of scatological problems,” according to sleuths investigating the death for the TV show.

A housekeeper testified that excrement the size of a grapefruit was once smeared on the young girl’s bed sheets.

Experts in the field of psychology, who had previously suggested…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.