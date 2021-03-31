Jones achieves CBA record 12th triple-double for the season

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Jilin Northeast Tigers guard Dominique Jones showed his versatility on the court by finishing a record 12th triple-double in a single CBA season on Tuesday.

Jones finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to achieve the feat in a 120-95 rout of the Guangzhou Loong Lions, thus bettering the previous record of 11 set by Shanxi Loongs’ guard Jamaal Franklin in the 2016/17 season.

Jones averaged a league-best 37.5 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists in 32 appearances so far this season.

Jilin ranks 11th on the 19-side standings with a 25-23 record. Enditem