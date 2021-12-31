Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, EastEnders, When Harry Met Sally, and more on New Year’s Eve TV

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, EastEnders, When Harry Met Sally, and more are among the New Year’s Eve TV shows to watch.

Staying in is the new going out, with classic films, sarcastic takes on the year 2021, and plenty of soap drama.

Allow us to assist you with your end-of-year entertainment if you are skipping the New Year’s Eve parties this year.

There are some fantastic television moments, and if you’re going to a party, you’d be missing out big time.

The following section contains minor New Year’s Eve soap spoilers, so proceed at your own risk.

Isn’t it always a merry new year on the Square?

In 2022, there’s a party at the Vic, but can Zack and Nancy put their past behind them?

Denise threatens Phil, while Kat reveals everything to Sharon.

In addition, the Carters are tense as Mick is given an ultimatum.

MasterChef will always be there, no matter what.

The “Champion of Champions” will be crowned on New Year’s Eve, when five previous winners compete on the stove.

Olly Alexander has had a huge year, first starring in the multi-award-winning series It’s a Sin and then taking his music to the next level by disbanding his band (amicably, don’t worry) and releasing some massive new music.

Prepare to celebrate the countdown to midnight on BBC1 as Olly performs some of his (many) hits, as well as a duet with Kylie Minogue.

It’s customary to watch Jools Holland on BBC2 at midnight.

Gregory Porter, Ed Sheeran, Lulu, Vic Reeves, and Yola will join Jools and his rhythm and blues orchestra this year.

The First Battalion Scots Guard’s Pipes and Drums will also be present to ring the bells in 2022.

With an hour-long special, another fantastic year on Coronation Street comes to an end.

Emma takes Tim to A&E, where she meets Curtis, who claims to be seeing a psychologist, but is he telling the truth?

Kevin warns Abi that her obsession with Kelly is out of control.

In addition, Adam and Sarah’s romantic New Year’s Eve at a posh hotel is ruined by flashbacks.

In addition, will Jenny spend 2022 with her new lover Leo or alone?

All of them will.

