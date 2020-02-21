Jordan aviation meet delayed due to coronavirus

DUBAI, Feb 20 – An aviation conference to be held in Jordan next month has been delayed due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the organiser said on the event’s website.

The Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit, organised by industry intelligence firm CAPA – Centre for Aviation, was to be held on March 2 to 3 in Jordan.

The event was postponed after careful consideration of the impact of the virus and in consultation with event partner Jordanian airport operator Airport International Group, CAPA said.

It was not immediately clear when the conference would now be held.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebre Mariam and Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien had been among those listed to speak at the summit.

In the Middle East, there have been cases of the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iran.

The rapid spread of the new virus that emerged in China’a Wuhan in December and so far killed more than 2,000, mostly in China, has caused alarm around the world. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)