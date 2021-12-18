Jordan claims to have hosted a security dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

According to Jordan, it hosted a security dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Recent months have seen a surge in efforts to normalize Saudi-Iranian relations.

According to state media, Jordan hosted a security dialogue between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran on Monday.

According to the state news agency Petra, the talks took place at the Arab Institute for Security Studies, where a number of security and technical issues, as well as means of boosting regional stability, were discussed.

The broadcaster stated that the talks also focused on reducing the threat of missiles, but did not provide any additional information.

Drone attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels from Yemen on Saudi territory have increased in recent months.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, the country has been wracked by violence and chaos.

The crisis erupted in 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains in territory.

“Technical measures to build confidence between the two parties, specifically with regard to Iran’s nuclear program, cooperation in the field of nuclear fuel, and other topics,” according to Petra.

“An atmosphere of mutual respect prevailed in the session,” said Ayman Khalil, Secretary-General of the Arab Institute for Security Studies. “This showed a mutual desire from both sides to develop relations and enhance regional stability, which would reflect on the prosperity of the peoples of the region.”

More sessions between Riyadh and Tehran are expected to take place soon “to follow up on the recommendations of the security and technical dialogue and formulate its details,” he predicted.

The Amman talks come as diplomatic efforts to break the ice between Iran and Saudi Arabia have picked up steam in recent months, with officials on both sides citing progress in Iraq-mediated talks.

Even though many contentious issues, most notably Yemen, remain unresolved, there is already a buzz about the two sides agreeing to reopen consulates as a first step toward restoring diplomatic ties.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.