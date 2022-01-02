Eric Adams’ son is Jordan Coleman.

Eric Adams’ son is Jordan Coleman.

Eric Adams, the city of New York’s newest mayor, has made a name for himself in politics.

Jordan Coleman, on the other hand, has decided to pursue a career in acting.

Coleman is the son of Eric Adams and Chrisena Coleman, and is a 26-year-old actor, filmmaker, and activist.

American University’s School of Communications awarded him a bachelor’s degree in film and media arts.

Coleman provided the voice of Tyrone the Moose in Nickelodeon’s The Backyardigans.

Tyrone was his character for 34 episodes in the second and third seasons of the show.

In the 2011 film Payin’ the Price, he starred as Smiley Johnson.

The film won HBO’s Best Feature Film competition at the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival.

In 2012, Coleman was named America’s Best Dance Crew Champions for Charity Show, which he won.

After appearing on CNN’s Young People Who Rock series, he was named one of the “25 Most Influential People in Our Children’s Lives” by Children’s Health Magazine.

As part of a TEDx collaboration with American University, he was given the opportunity to give a talk about success in 2016.

According to TEDx, at the age of 17, he “directs two award-winning films.”

“After earning money from the television show, he was able to finance his first film, “Say It Loud.”

The film stressed the importance of education for African American males…

Coleman has an estimated net worth of (dollar)10 million, according to Net Worth Post.

Coleman’s father, Eric Adams, is the city’s newest mayor, at the age of 61.

He was sworn in just after midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Adams is a politician, an author, and a former cop.

“I’m looking forward to proving to New Yorkers that I belong.”

“I take the train, I’m going to put in long hours, no one in this city is going to outwork me, they trusted me,” Mayor Adams said in a statement on Saturday morning.

