Jordan condemns Israeli’s approval of new settlements construction

AMMAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Sunday condemned Israeli authorities’ approval of constructing 780 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The move is a “flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, mainly the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334,” Daifallah Fayez, spokesman of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Jordanian official said that settlement policy, including building and expanding settlement units, as well as activities related to land confiscation and displacing Palestinians, is “an illegal and rejected policy that mirrors unilateral action that undermines chances for peace and two-state solution.” Enditem