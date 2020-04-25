Jordan considers resuming curfew in southern governorates

AMMAN, April 22 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Wednesday said it might resume a curfew in the southern governorates as some violations of public health and safety instructions were reported a few days after the authorities eased curfew restrictions in these governorates.

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement that the authorities will monitor the situation in the southern governorates as there have been some violations in some areas.

“If there is no adherence to the public health and safety instructions, we will resume the curfew,” he added.

The minister said that Jordan also decided to ease some curfew restrictions and that residents will be able to use their cars inside the Irbid governorate, some 70 kilometers to the north of Amman.

On Wednesday, seven cases of coronavirus were reported in Jordan, said Health Minister Saad Jaber. The total number of cases rose to 435, he said.

The minister added that there are only 113 patients at hospitals receiving treatment at present. Enditem