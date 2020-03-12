Jordan Henderson rues missed chances as Liverpool crash out of Champions League

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in extra-time after surrendering a two-goal lead at Anfield

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League after blundering goalkeeper Adrian gifted Atletico Madrid a place in the quarter finals.

The European champions’ reign was ended after Adrian’s woeful clearance in extra time allowed substitute Marcos Llorente to pounce on 94 minutes.

Llorente added a second 11 minutes later before Alvaro Morata got a third to put Diego Simeone’s men through 4-2 on aggregate.

Kop skipper Jordan Henderson said: “We are really disappointed.

“I thought the performance overall was really good.

“We are bitterly disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“You need to be fully focussed at all times and any lack of concentration can cost you.

“The concede the goals we did isn’t like us.

“We have to take our opportunities. Oblak made some great saves.

“We have to react well and finish off the season well.

“The focus has to turn to the Merseyside derby very quickly.”

The Reds had made it 1-1 on aggregate on the stroke of half time thanks to Georginio Wijnadum’s downward header from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross.

The defending champions laid siege on the Atletico goal after the break, but couldn’t find a winner and the clash went into extra time.

Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 to the home side on the night, before Llorente struck at the double before Morata got the third to leave Anfield stunned as the Reds slumped to their first two-legged defeat in Europe under Jurgen Klopp.

Atletico defender Kieran Trippier said: “This is a side which never gives up and we knew we had to be clinical which we were.

“We don’t want to look too far ahead but we just want to keep progressing in the competition.”