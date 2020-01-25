Jordan highlights ending Israeli occupation, two-state solution as only way to Mideast peace

AMMAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Jordanian foreign minister said on Thursday that the sole way to the Middle East peace is ending the Israeli occupation and achieving the two-state solution, state-run Petra news agency reported.

“Israel’s attempts to impose a new reality on the ground kill opportunities for sustainable peace,” Ayman Safadi said, adding regional peace cannot be realized without resolving the conflict in a way that maintains Palestinians’ rights of statehood and freedom.

“Just, lasting and comprehensive peace is a … strategic choice that Jordan, along with the international community, will keep working on,” said the minister.

On Israeli plans to annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area, he said such a step would undermine peace efforts and the two-state solution.

“Israeli measures, including the announcement of intentions to annex the Jordan Valley and the northern part of the Dead Sea area, are illegal practices that violate international law and destroy hopes of peace,” said Safadi.