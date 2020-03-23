Jordan imposes curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

AMMAN, March 20 (Xinhua) — Jordan will impose a curfew as of March 21 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement on Friday.

The curfew will last until further notice. All stores will be closed and the public will be given certain hours and days to purchase their basic needs, the statement said.

All those that need urgent medical assistance will have to call the civil defence and the public security that will transfer them to hospitals, the minister added.

Anyone who violates the curfew will be jailed for no less than one year, he stressed.

A total of 69 coronavirus cases have been reported in Jordan, according to health ministry’s figures.