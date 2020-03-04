Jordan, Norway FMs vow to boost ties

AMMAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Foreign ministers of Jordan and Norway on Wednesday expressed willingness to boost ties and signed an agreement outlining bilateral consultation, Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During a meeting at the Dead Sea with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Jordan and Norway share common stances and value, stressing the potential for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education and defense, according to the statement.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, focusing on creating aspects for launching “serious and direct” discussions to resolve the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution.

On the Syria issue, they looked into the need to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, according to the statement. Enditem