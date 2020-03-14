Jordan Pickford responds to coronavirus speculation after attending boxing event

Jordan Pickford doesn’t look to have broken Everton’s coronavirus self-isolation rules after being spotted at a boxing event on Friday

Jordan Pickford has issued a statement clarifying his attendance at a boxing event in the north-east on Friday.

The Everton goalkeeper was spotted in Durham after first-team stars were ordered to stay away from the Finch Farm training base.

Reports suggested Pickford was breaking club protocol by not being in self-isolation after one Toffees star showed signs of coronavirus symptoms.

But the shot-stopper has moved to explain this is not the case.

“Contrary to reports in some newspapers I am not in self-isolation,” Pickford wrote on Twitter.

“Last night I attended a boxing event with my family. Recently my local boxing event had a fire, in conjunction with one of my sponsors we helped the club get back on its feet by helping out.

“There are many young grassroots boxers training here and it helps the local community. I had made a commitment to them that I would attend the event and prior to going, I spoke to our club doctor to ensure I was ok to attend.”

Everton released a statement on Friday, stating players were in fact being urged to quarantine themselves.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice,” it read.

However, the Merseyside outfit moved to amend their first statement later in the day.

“To clarify our earlier statement, Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days.

“In line with Government guidelines no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the club’s USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all club sites until further notice.

“The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority.

“Therefore, the club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre.”