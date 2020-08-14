Jordan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

AMMAN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Jordan on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally of coronavirus infections in the state to 1,320.

Among the 10 local infections included eight people who had contact with COVID-19 patients from Irbid and Ramtha, and two others in the capital Amman, Health Minister Saad Jaber said in a statement.

Since last week, the kingdom has witnessed a “worrisome” increase in local infections, Jaber said, while calling on citizens to abide by the safety and preventive measures, practice social distancing, and wear face masks.

The minister said a total of 6,700 virus tests were conducted on Thursday, bringing the total tests to 672,344.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.